Syria: Swedish delegation comes to Aleppo, visits Syria Humanitarian Fund projects

By Olga Cherevko

Damascus, 12 June – A Swedish delegation recently paid a visit to Aleppo to see a number of project sites that are being funded with Sweden’s support. Sweden is one of the largest donors to Syria and in particular, the Syria Humanitarian Fund, a pooled fund mechanism through which many projects are funded.

Aleppo city’s magnificent architecture, its resilience and cultural diversity shines through despite the massive scale of destruction in the 11 years of Syria crisis. The city’s citadel sits in the middle, this imposing giant fortress delineates the ancient city walls.

The Chargée d’Affaires of Sweden to Syria and Ambassador to Lebanon Ann Dismorr and her delegation, accompanied by a UN OCHA team, on their three-day visit, visited a range of projects, both in the city and in rural Aleppo. The projects included a community centre, a school, a water and sanitation initiative and visits to several families receiving humanitarian assistance, including rehabilitation of damaged housing and winterization support. The Ambassador spoke with communities and humanitarian partners supporting these initiatives. “Sweden is committed to support the people of Syria, and it is important for me and the Embassy to be able to conduct these visits [to follow up the support],” said Ms. Dismorr, in a conversation with partners during the visit.

The Governorate is home to approximately 4.2 million people, and an overwhelming majority is in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than a decade of crisis has brought immeasurable suffering and destruction to the people of this area, who face a new set of challenges every day. Much of the infrastructure is destroyed, there are water and electricity shortages, and economic decline continues to hamper people’s ability to rebuild their livelihoods. Humanitarian partners are on the frontlines supporting the people daily. Many of them are Syrians, who face many of the same struggles as the people they serve, with fuel in short supply and electricity only available for a few hours every day, if at all. “We lived in a transitional shelter for four years before this,” Rania, a mother of four, tells us as her three daughters nod perched on the small sofa in the dark room of their apartment. The family used to hang plastic sheets as the shelter had no walls, to secure some protection from the weather and privacy. The apartment was recently rehabilitated with funding from the Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF). Their newly repaired home, however modest, is a safe haven, and a new chance at life. “I feel safe here and I like school. My favorite class is Arabic studies,” chimes in Reem, the middle daughter who is 14. Her sister smiles shyly and confirms her preference for Arabic studies as well. In a centre in rural Aleppo specializing in serving the needs of people with disabilities, we meet Haneen, a shy 12 year old girl from the area. She has recently come to the centre with her mom and is being fit with a prosthetic, to help her mobility. This project targets the most vulnerable people, many of whom are women and children, to strengthen resilience of affected communities and give them an opportunity to become self-reliant.

“I am happy that I will walk again,” Haneen informs us. “And I want to tell other kids about this centre.” Her mother looks lovingly at her and a smile lights up her face.

“The needs here are far greater than what we can provide,” said the chief doctor in the centre. “Out of nearly 20 thousand people in this area needing help, we have managed to assist around 150 with prostheses and around seven thousand with wheelchairs and other assistive devices so far.” Additional support is desperately needed to reach all 11,395 vulnerable people targeted through this initiative, especially since children require to be re-fit with a new prosthesis every three years as their bodies grow and change rapidly.

In the next neighborhood over, children’s laughter fills the courtyard adjacent to a school under rehabilitation. A crew of men is hard at work inside the building and in the yard – painting, hammering, landscaping. This school is part of a project being implemented by a Syrian non-governmental organisation FOUADI, aiming to rehabilitate five damaged schools in the eastern and southern Aleppo countryside. The progress is impressive – just a bit longer and it will be fit for its purpose once again – to give children a chance to learn and play, and an opportunity at a brighter future. The walls are freshly painted and the vibrant colours will delight the students for years to come. For the time being, they study in shifts, in the limited space adjacent to the school; cramped and underfunded, the facilities are painfully insufficient, but the kids seem unphased – they get to study and be together, which is all that matters for them.

“These have been informative and enriching days,” said Ambassador Dismorr, wrapping up the visit. “The situation is dire. But I am encouraged by the commitment and efforts displayed by the people we have met. We need to continue our efforts to support the men, women, boys and girls who live here – and in all parts of Syria. I’m pleased to see that SHF funding is proving once again to be an effective tool to deliver early recovery assistance and life-saving humanitarian support,” she said.

One thing was clear – the people of Aleppo are determined to rebuild their future and additional resources are critical to help support the people on the path to recovery.