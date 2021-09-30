Syria + 3 more
Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #49 (Reporting Period: 01/08/2021 to 30/09/2021)
Highlights
The ETC completed the long-term solar power project following installation of the system in the Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Damascus. The system is now operational in all six UNDSS-managed SOCs in Syria – Aleppo,
Damascus, Deir Ez-Zor, Homs, Qamishli and Tartous – and will provide sustainable back-up power to support security communications services amid a country-wide power crisis.
The ETC is working to identify suitable back-up solar power solutions and equipment to install in two UN hubs – Aleppo and Qamishli – to support data connectivity services.
The ETC remotely supported the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to program 16 VHF handheld radios.