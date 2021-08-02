Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #48 (Reporting Period: 01/06/2021 to 31/07/2021)

Highlights

• The ETC completed the installation of the solar power system in two Security Operation Centres (SOCs) in Deir Ez-Zor and Qamishli to support security communications services amid a country-wide power crisis.

• To improve its services, the ETC is consolidating the results it has gathered from a series of needs assessments carried out in five common operational areas where the ETC delivers services – Aleppo, Deir Ez-Zor, Homs, Tartous and Qamishli.

• 20 VHF radio devices have been shipped to Syria, where they will be installed in the six UNDSS-managed SOCs.