Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #48 (Reporting Period: 01/04/2021 to 31/05/2021)

Highlights

A new ETC Coordinator took up the post on 16 April. A handover period from the Interim ETC Coordinator took place from 16 April-31 May.

The ETC has re-submitted its inputs to the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021 with a reduced and revised budget request of US$429,405. The submission is currently under review by OCHA.

The ETC successfully installed solar power solution equipment in the UNDSS-managed Security Operation Centres (SOCs) in Homs and Aleppo to support security communications services amid a country-wide power crisis.