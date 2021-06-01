Syria + 3 more
Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #48 (Reporting Period: 01/04/2021 to 31/05/2021)
Attachments
Highlights
A new ETC Coordinator took up the post on 16 April. A handover period from the Interim ETC Coordinator took place from 16 April-31 May.
The ETC has re-submitted its inputs to the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021 with a reduced and revised budget request of US$429,405. The submission is currently under review by OCHA.
The ETC successfully installed solar power solution equipment in the UNDSS-managed Security Operation Centres (SOCs) in Homs and Aleppo to support security communications services amid a country-wide power crisis.
See the ETC Syria operational dashboard and factsheet.