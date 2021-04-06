Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #46 (Reporting Period: 01/02/2021 to 31/03/2021)

Highlights

• The ETC submitted its 2021 plan and budget of US$900,000 for the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on 25 March.

• The ETC deployed to Tartous on 29 March to install an urgently needed solar power back-up system in the UNDSS-managed Security Operations Centre (SOC). The solar power equipment will mitigate the impact of increasingly severe fuel shortages on generator-powered services for humanitarians.

• The ETC continues to advance its large procurement exercise to obtain communications equipment and power solutions to improve services for humanitarians in Syria.