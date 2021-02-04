Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #45 (Reporting Period: 01/12/2020 to 31/01/2021)

The ETC operates under the ‘Whole of Syria (WoS)’ approach which comprises activities in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan for an effective humanitarian response inside Syria. The next report will be issued on or around 31/03/2021.

Highlights

· The worsening security situation in north-east Syria is impacting on ETC missions and activities.

· The ETC deployed to Qamishli and Tartous to complete the final stage of the multi-site project to migrate and upgrade security telecommunications infrastructure to support the safety and security of humanitarians in Syria.

· To continue to improve services for humanitarians in Syria, the ETC has initiated the process to purchase a large amount of communications equipment, including maintenance kits for security telecommunications equipment and back-up power solutions to support connectivity equipment in Syria’s inter-agency hubs.