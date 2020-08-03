Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #42 (Reporting Period: 01/06/2020 to 31/07/2020)

Highlights

• Following a request from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), the ETC installed radios in six vehicles to enhance their security telecommunications, ensuring the safety and security of responders in the field.

• The ETC in Syria has started implementation of the country-wide telecommunications infrastructure upgrade and migration plan, beginning with Damascus.

• From 19-23 July, a telecommunications specialist deployed to Damascus to deliver Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) training on optimizing radio frequencies to 14 technical staff from UN agencies. The training will support the telecommunications infrastructure migration project.

ETC Activities

• Following a request from OCHA and the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in mid-June, the ETC installed radios in a total of six vehicles – three vehicles per organization – to enhance their security telecommunications.

• In late June, the ETC in Syria started implementation of the country-wide telecommunications infrastructure upgrade and migration plan, beginning with Damascus. This will improve security telecommunications services used by humanitarians responding to the crisis in Syria.

• From 19-23 July, a telecommunications specialist deployed to Damascus to deliver Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) training on optimizing radio frequencies to 14 technical staff from UN agencies.

The training had been on hold since March due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These new skills will be used to support the ETC’s ongoing country-wide migration of radio infrastructure to streamline and upgrade telecommunications systems across the country.

• The ETC in Syria is following up with ETC partner NetHope on the data connectivity capacity building training planned to take place in Dubai, on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The UN proposal to the Syrian authorities to set up four COVID-19 Crisis Centres in Damascus was not endorsed. This project will therefore not be taken forward by WFP/ETC.

• A new ETC Coordinator will take up the role in mid-August following delays caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The coordinator will need to undergo a mandatory five-day quarantine in a UN facility before he is able to work from the office.