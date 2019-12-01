01 Dec 2019

Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #38 (Reporting Period: 01/10/2019 to 30/11/2019)

from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Highlights

• The ETC deployed two IT Associates to Qamishli to boost ICT capacity on the ground following the deteriorating security situation in north east Syria.

• The ETC has finalized the installation of the new security communications network in Deir ez-Zor.

• The Global ETC Coordinator and ETC Coordinator for the surrounding countries visited Damascus from 4–7 November on a joint oversight mission to support the ETC team in Syria

Situation Overview

Hostilities continue to impact the civilian population, with an increase in airstrikes and ground shelling in southern Idleb, northern Hama, eastern Lattakia and western Aleppo governorates, resulting in civilian deaths and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. These include attacks on 4 and 6 November that impacted four hospitals. On 20 November, at least 16 civilians were killed when a missile hit an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Idlib province. Humanitarian partners have scaled up to meet the growing needs of the population as a result of ongoing hostilities. October saw the highest number of trucks crossing from Turkey since the start of the cross-border operation in 2014, with 926 moving life-saving humanitarian assistance – double the amount provided in January of this year. However, there are gaps in the response due to funding shortfalls. Colder temperatures, compounded by the risk of flooding, will bring additional hardship to thousands of Syrians in need.

