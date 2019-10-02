02 Oct 2019

Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #37 (Reporting Period: 01/08/2019 to 30/09/2019)

Report
from Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (224.37 KB)

Highlights

• The ETC assisted the UN/Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) convoy to Rukban settlement camp with connectivity and telecommunications services for 42 humanitarian staff participating in the convoy.

• On 21 August, the ETC received approval to proceed with the migration of all radio infrastructure in Syria.

• A radio communications capacity building workshop was held for UN agencies operating across Syria to build technical capacity in using the new radio equipment.

Situation Overview

Hostilities in northwest Syria continue to have a devastating effect on civilians as well as on humanitarian needs and partners’ ability to deliver. Fighting continues across Idlib, northern Hama and western Aleppo governates, as well as frequent security incidents across northern Aleppo governorate which is taking a heavy toll on an estimated four million people. While airstrikes having a significant impact on civilians decreased following the announcement of a ceasefire on 31 August, local sources continue to report isolated airstrikes and sporadic shelling along the frontlines in southern Idlib governorate. Although this brief lull in airstrikes brought a much-needed respite for civilians, the severity of the humanitarian situation in northwest Syria continues to be alarming.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.