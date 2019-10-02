Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #37 (Reporting Period: 01/08/2019 to 30/09/2019)

Highlights

• The ETC assisted the UN/Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) convoy to Rukban settlement camp with connectivity and telecommunications services for 42 humanitarian staff participating in the convoy.

• On 21 August, the ETC received approval to proceed with the migration of all radio infrastructure in Syria.

• A radio communications capacity building workshop was held for UN agencies operating across Syria to build technical capacity in using the new radio equipment.

Situation Overview

Hostilities in northwest Syria continue to have a devastating effect on civilians as well as on humanitarian needs and partners’ ability to deliver. Fighting continues across Idlib, northern Hama and western Aleppo governates, as well as frequent security incidents across northern Aleppo governorate which is taking a heavy toll on an estimated four million people. While airstrikes having a significant impact on civilians decreased following the announcement of a ceasefire on 31 August, local sources continue to report isolated airstrikes and sporadic shelling along the frontlines in southern Idlib governorate. Although this brief lull in airstrikes brought a much-needed respite for civilians, the severity of the humanitarian situation in northwest Syria continues to be alarming.