01 Aug 2019

Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #36 (Reporting Period: 01/06/2019 to 31/07/2019)

from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Highlights

• The fibre link installed by the ETC at the UN hub in Homs is now fully operational meaning connectivity services are now accessible to UN staff.

• In Deir ez-Zor, Internet Service Provider (ISP) SyriaTel has finalized the installation of a new ISP link for the UN hub, funded by the ETC. This solution will provide reliable Internet connectivity services for the humanitarian community.

• A Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS) mission has been completed across 8x sites in Turkey to review the Security Communications Systems (SCS) used by UN agencies and NGOs in country, including for humanitarians responding to the Syrian crisis.

Situation Overview

Fighting across north-western Syria continued unabated in northern Hama, southern Idlib and western Aleppo governorates. On 22 July, Idlib saw one of the deadliest attacks on civilian areas seen since the upsurge in fighting began three months ago. The recent escalation in conflict has so far displaced more than 330,000 people, many of whom were displaced for a second or third time. Since late March, approximately 15,600 people have left the Rukban settlement and arrived in Homs governorate. Displacement into densely populated areas is putting a strain on service delivery for humanitarian actors. The majority of ETC activities have not been affected. However, a planned humanitarian convoy to Manbij settlement camp – which the ETC would have supported – has been postponed due to the deteriorating security situation.

