Syria & the Surrounding Countries - ETC Situation Report #35 (Reporting Period: 01/03/2019 to 31/05/2019)

Highlights

• The ETC project received a total of USD 850,000 to carry out its 2019 activities. With this recent contribution, the ETC in Syria is now 95% funded.

• The ETC deployed to Deir ez-Zor on an assessment mission to establish ETC services at the UN hub.

• The source of very poor radio performance communications throughout Syria has been identified by an ETC assessment carried out in Damascus.

• The ETC is preparing training in Beirut on the UNHCR security communications system that will be used by World Food Programme (WFP) in Syria going forwards to build technical capacity for WFP and other agencies in using the equipment.