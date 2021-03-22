Syria: Statement by the Spokesperson on the attack against a medical facility in Atarib, northern Aleppo

The European Union condemns the attack by the Syrian regime on 21 March against a medical facility in Atarib, northern Aleppo, the first such deadly attack on a medical facility since the March 2020 ceasefire. Six patients and five medics were killed and the hospital rendered inoperable. The attack is a serious breach of International Humanitarian Law, especially since the coordinates of the hospital had been shared by the United Nations.

The European Union expresses it condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

The European Union reiterates it support for a full nation wide cease-fire as called for by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, and recalls the recent Declaration by the HR/VP on behalf of the European Union on the 10 years of the Syria conflict.

