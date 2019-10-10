10 Oct 2019

Syria - Situation in North East Syria (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Oct 2019

On 9 October Turkey initiated operation Peace Spring in North East Syria, a region of near 2 million inhabitants. After targeting some 200 locations, including near the border area with Iraq, with air and land-to-land strikes, there have been reports of ground troops entering north East Syria between Ras-Al-Ein and Tel Abiad. There have been no reports of change in territorial control.

Civilian casualties have been reported, and people have fled from the areas of concern finding refuge with families and friends in urban centres or villages nearby. Key infrastructure, such as water stations, have been hit.

DG ECHO’s humanitarian partners have not evacuated from the area. They are currently assessing the situation and planning the way forward.

