Syria
Syria: Shelter/NFI Cluster X-Border Operation - Turkey Hub: Better Programming Initiative - Enabling Timely & Effective Infrastructure Improvement & Winterization Response (18 January 2022)
Attachments
Timely funding, planning and implementation for infrastructure and winterization reduces suffering and improves aid effectiveness. Two different responses & different timelines: i) Winterization should be included in the regular programming cycle. It should be included in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). ii) Implementation of integrated activities (Tents Leveling, Road Rehabilitation, Rain Drainage, Culverts and Solar Lighting) starts between April and October (dry season).