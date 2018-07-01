Syria: Shelter Monthly, May 2018, Issue No. 19 [EN/AR]

MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS

Most of the IDP sites that host IDPs from Eastern Ghouta remain overcrowded, however with the departure of IDPs (over 14,000 by the end of May), the average occupancy rate is reduced to 157%.

The Shelter Sector partners continue to respond to Eastern Ghouta and Afrin emergencies. So far over 42,000 people have been assisted in eight different sites hosting IDPs from Eastern Ghouta and over 3,000 people have been assisted in Nubul, Zahara and Tall Refat with different shelter interventions.

About 10,000 individuals are expected to arrive at Al-Hol camp from Hajin and Dashisha villages. UNHCR has prepositioned 200 family tents at Al-Hol camp and additional tents can be made available depending on the need. Furthermore, 2 big size tents have been released for Malha (one for men and another one for women).

The shelter sector in cooperation with the protection sector and the GBV sub-sector conducted an orientation session on “Mainstreaming protection in shelter responses in emergencies”.

The session which was held on the 9th of May was very interactive and the partners collectively developed a checklist that will help partners to ensure protection mainstreaming in shelter responses.