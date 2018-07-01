01 Jul 2018

Syria: Shelter Monthly, May 2018, Issue No. 19 [EN/AR]

Report
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Most of the IDP sites that host IDPs from Eastern Ghouta remain overcrowded, however with the departure of IDPs (over 14,000 by the end of May), the average occupancy rate is reduced to 157%.

  • The Shelter Sector partners continue to respond to Eastern Ghouta and Afrin emergencies. So far over 42,000 people have been assisted in eight different sites hosting IDPs from Eastern Ghouta and over 3,000 people have been assisted in Nubul, Zahara and Tall Refat with different shelter interventions.

  • About 10,000 individuals are expected to arrive at Al-Hol camp from Hajin and Dashisha villages. UNHCR has prepositioned 200 family tents at Al-Hol camp and additional tents can be made available depending on the need. Furthermore, 2 big size tents have been released for Malha (one for men and another one for women).

  • The shelter sector in cooperation with the protection sector and the GBV sub-sector conducted an orientation session on “Mainstreaming protection in shelter responses in emergencies”.
    The session which was held on the 9th of May was very interactive and the partners collectively developed a checklist that will help partners to ensure protection mainstreaming in shelter responses.

  • In the pilot phase, Shelter sector IM team rolled out Activity Info to replace the Excel-based 4W. In this regard, three sector partners volunteered for the pilot phase. An orientation and training session was conducted by the sector IM team to orient the sector partners who volunteered to pilot Activity info and how to report shelter activities on Activity Info platform.

GAPS AND CHALLENGES

  • Lack of shelter materials and manpower as well strict security protocols have posed major challenges to the speedy shelter rehabilitation in locations that are severely devastated (i.e. Deir ez-Zor);

  • Access and safety are the key challenges in some parts of the country as well as partner capacity and heavy processes along with funding constraints;

  • Increasing needs, diminishing coping capacities of both the IDPs and host communities, and limited financial resources of the government to provide shelter compensation require sector partners to scale up operational presence;

  • Shelter and infrastructure needs are huge and the Shelter Sector partners collectively do not have capacity to meet all the needs;

  • Issues related to the loss of occupancy documents deprived some population from accessing shelter supports;

  • Opportunities for systematic field-based data collection remain very limited due to access or authorization restrictions, resulting in incomplete needs analysis in some areas.

