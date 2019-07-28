28 Jul 2019

Syria: Shelter Bi-Monthly, May/June 2019, Issue No. 26

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.46 MB)

MAJOR HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Shelter sector in Syria has initiated the 2020 Humanitarian Programme cycle (HPC) with identifying severity scale parameters and indicators in coordination with WoS hubs. Main indicators of shelter severity are related to: population patterns, shelter arrangements and adequacy, and shelter affordability.

  • The Syrian humanitarian Fund (SHF) first allocation will focus on newly accessible areas and under-served areas, in particular, Dara’a and Quneitra Governorates, and East Ghouta.

  • Shelter partners continue to respond to the needs in Al-HoL camp in Hasakeh Governorate. The camp has been extended to include two new phases, phase 6 and 8. Relocation of some families to these phases has started, however some of the newly relocated families preferred to return back to their original location in phase 7 as services in phases 6 & 8 are still being established.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.