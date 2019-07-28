Syria: Shelter Bi-Monthly, May/June 2019, Issue No. 26

The Shelter sector in Syria has initiated the 2020 Humanitarian Programme cycle (HPC) with identifying severity scale parameters and indicators in coordination with WoS hubs. Main indicators of shelter severity are related to: population patterns, shelter arrangements and adequacy, and shelter affordability.

Shelter partners continue to respond to the needs in Al-HoL camp in Hasakeh Governorate. The camp has been extended to include two new phases, phase 6 and 8. Relocation of some families to these phases has started, however some of the newly relocated families preferred to return back to their original location in phase 7 as services in phases 6 & 8 are still being established.