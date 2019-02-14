14 Feb 2019

Syria Shelter and NFI Assessment: Northern Aleppo (Key Informant Surveys) - August 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, REACH Initiative, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2018
Download PDF (1.23 MB)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

In the last quarter of 2017, the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) was expelled from the eastern countryside of Aleppo. In quick succession, the situation in the north and north-western countryside of Aleppo developed as armed forces advances in the area. Hostilities in northern Aleppo intensified in early 2018, coupled with the arrival of displaced populations from eastern Ghouta from April 2018, putting additional pressure on goods and services.

To provide up-to-date information on shelter conditions and NFI availability and affordability across northern Syria, REACH conducted an assessment on behalf of the Shelter and NFI Cluster and in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on data collected between 24 June and 2 August 2018 from a total of 226 interviews with Key Informants (KIs) across 196 communities and 11 sub-districts in northern Aleppo. The findings are indicative at the sub-district level and the governorate level. KI data was aggregated to the community level and then to the sub-district and governorate level using weighting based on the population size of the sub-districts that comprise the governorate.This factsheet does not refer to data from a similar assessment in July 2017 due to a difference in methodology.

KEY FINDINGS

This assessment found that the average number of individuals sharing a shelter in northern Aleppo was approximately 10.7 people. It was estimated by KIs that IDP and SR households make up over half of the governorate’s population (35% and 21% respectively). KIs estimated that IDPs in the governorate were displaced for an average of 11 months, with 33% of IDPs originating within Aleppo governorate. Evictions in communities across northern Aleppo were common (31%), with the majority taking place due to rental disputes (70%). 92% of KIs reported that households adopted coping strategies in response to lack of NFIs, with 46% of KIs reporting that their communities had not received information on NFI support in the past year.

