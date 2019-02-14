Syria Shelter and NFI Assessment: Idleb Governorate and Surrounding Areas (Household Surveys) - August 2018

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

In September 2017, Idleb governorate and the surrounding areas were designated as one of the four internationally negotiated “de-escalation zones” in Syria. Despite this, conflict intensified in the region, resulting in mass displacement from southeastern Idleb and western Aleppo. Since March 2018, clashes continued to contribute to the decline in security and living conditions in the region. To provide up-to-date information on shelter conditions and NFI availability and affordability across northern Syria, REACH conducted an assessment on behalf of the Shelter and NFI Cluster and in partnerships with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on data collected between 24 June and 2 August 2018 from a total of 2,891 households across 318 communities and 27 sub-districts in Idleb and surrounding areas. Households were sampled to allow findings to be generalisable with a 95% level of confidence and 10% margin of error at the sub-district level, and at least the same level of confidence and margin of error at the regional level. This factsheet also refers to data from a similar assessment from July 2017 in order to highlight significant trends.

KEY FINDINGS

This assessment found that Internally Displaced People (IDP) households, who made up 20% of assessed households in the region face greater insecurity in terms of shelter ownership than resident population and spontaneous returnee populations, with just 3% of IDP households reportedly owning their shelter, compared to 86% of resident population and spontaneous returnee populations. Furthermore, 43% of IDP households in Idleb and 92% in western Aleppo reported shelter adequacy issues. Lastly, far distances to markets was the most commonly reported challenge for households to access NFIs.