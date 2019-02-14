14 Feb 2019

Syria Shelter and NFI Assessment: Idleb Governorate and Surrounding Areas (Household Surveys) - August 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, REACH Initiative, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.6 MB)

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

In September 2017, Idleb governorate and the surrounding areas were designated as one of the four internationally negotiated “de-escalation zones” in Syria. Despite this, conflict intensified in the region, resulting in mass displacement from southeastern Idleb and western Aleppo. Since March 2018, clashes continued to contribute to the decline in security and living conditions in the region. To provide up-to-date information on shelter conditions and NFI availability and affordability across northern Syria, REACH conducted an assessment on behalf of the Shelter and NFI Cluster and in partnerships with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on data collected between 24 June and 2 August 2018 from a total of 2,891 households across 318 communities and 27 sub-districts in Idleb and surrounding areas. Households were sampled to allow findings to be generalisable with a 95% level of confidence and 10% margin of error at the sub-district level, and at least the same level of confidence and margin of error at the regional level. This factsheet also refers to data from a similar assessment from July 2017 in order to highlight significant trends.

KEY FINDINGS

This assessment found that Internally Displaced People (IDP) households, who made up 20% of assessed households in the region face greater insecurity in terms of shelter ownership than resident population and spontaneous returnee populations, with just 3% of IDP households reportedly owning their shelter, compared to 86% of resident population and spontaneous returnee populations. Furthermore, 43% of IDP households in Idleb and 92% in western Aleppo reported shelter adequacy issues. Lastly, far distances to markets was the most commonly reported challenge for households to access NFIs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.