Syria Shelter and NFI Assessment: Deir-ez-Zor (Key Informant Surveys) - August 2018

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Since mid-2017, ongoing conflict in Deir-ez-Zor has led to high levels of internal and external displacement. Whilst there was a de-escalation of conflict in early 2018, renewed conflict between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), as well as clashes between SDF and the Government of Syria (GoS), has exacerbated displacement and already poor humanitarian conditions.

To provide up-to-date information on shelter conditions and NFI availability and affordability across northern Syria, REACH conducted an assessment on behalf of the Shelter and NFI Cluster and in partnerships with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on data collected between 24 June and 2 August 2018 from a total of 305 interviews with Key Informants (KI) across 275 communities and 6 sub-districts in Deir-ez-Zor. The findings are indicative at the sub-district and regional level. KI data was aggregated to the community level and then to the sub-district and governorate level using weighting based on the population size of the sub-districts that comprise the governorate. This factsheet also refers to data from a similar assessment from July 2017 in order to highlight significant trends.

KEY FINDINGS

This assessment found that the average number of individuals sharing a shelter in Deirez-Zor was 12.4. KIs estimated that SRs made up 17% of the population, and that a greater proportion of SRs arrived from Al-Hasakeh governorate than internally from Deirez-Zor. Critically, KIs estimated that between 10% to 25% of households in their communities could not afford to pay their rent on time, and the most common HLP issues were due to threat of eviction and disputed ownership. 99% of KIs reported that their communities had not received information on NFI support in the past year, with an estimated 98% of households adopting coping strategies, such as spending savings and selling household assets.