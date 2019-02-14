Syria Shelter and NFI Assessment: Ar-Raqqa (Household Surveys) - August 2018

CONTEXT AND METHODOLOGY

Since the conflict in Ar-Raqqa city ended in October 2017, access to the city and the governorate has increased, however, remains challenging due to the prevalence of unexploded ordnance. The removal of contaminated soil in Ar-Raqqa governorate started in June 2018, but significant challenges persist. Displacement in the governorate is likely to be protracted as individuals return to their community origin, regardless of the security challenges.

To provide up-to-date information on shelter conditions and NFI availability and affordability across northern Syria, REACH conducted an assessment on behalf of the Shelter and NFI Cluster and in partnerships with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Findings presented in this factsheet are based on data collected between 24 June and 2 August 2018 from a total of 819 households across 89 communities and 7 sub-districts in Ar-Raqqa governorate. Households were sampled to allow findings to be generalisable with a 95% level of confidence and 10% margin of error at the sub-district level, and at least the same level of confidence and margin of error at the regional level. This factsheet also refers to data from a similar assessment from July 2017 in order to highlight significant trends.

KEY FINDINGS

This assessment found that a high proportion of Spontaneous returnees’ (SRs) last place of departure was within Ar-Raqqa governorate (92%). 90% of SR households in the governorate reported property ownership as the primary reason for returning to their community of origin. IDP households in Ar-Raqqa commonly reported shelter adequacy issues such as a lack of bathing facilities (34%) and the inability to lock their shelter securely (21%). The majority of households (64%) reported shelter damage, with 46% of households reportedly unable to make repairs. 87% of households reported adopting coping strategies to cope with the lack of access to NFIs, while 64% of households in Ar-Raqqa reportedly received no information about NFI support in the past year.