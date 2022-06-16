Syria: Senior aid worker and UNICEF partner killed while on duty [EN/AR]

UNICEF reiterates call to protect all aid workers in Syria

From Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 15 June 2022 – “An aid worker, Amer Alfen, was killed this morning in northern Syria. He worked with a long-standing UNICEF humanitarian partner: The Humanitarian Assistance Organisation.

“UNICEF extends sincere condolences to Amer’s family and to colleagues at the organisation.

“Over the years, attacks on aid workers in Syria have become commonplace. UNICEF reiterates its call to protect aid workers wherever they are.

“The organisation has been a UNICEF partner for more than six years. It delivers water and sanitation assistance to over 270,000 people in the northwest of Syria among them many children. The area is home to the most vulnerable families in the country where nearly 2 million children are living. Most have been displaced multiple times, fleeing heavy violence in other parts of the country.

“UNICEF calls on all those fighting in Syria and all parties to the conflict to allow humanitarian organisations to do their work. Humanitarian workers are on the ground to deliver much needed humanitarian assistance to families and children in need”.

“Aid workers in Syria and elsewhere in the region are not a target. Nothing justifies attacks on aid organisations, their personnel or supplies”.

