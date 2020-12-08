Syria: Save the Children welcomes repatriation of 70 children from North East, urges evacuation of medical cases

Following the news that the Government of Uzbekistan completed the repatriation of 98 people, including 25 women and 73 children from displacement camps in North East Syria, Save the Children’s Syria Response Director Sonia Khush said:

“This shows that repatriation of foreign children from Syria continues to be possible, when there is will to do it. We again urge countries of origin to increase efforts to identify the most appropriate routes for repatriation in line with the best interest of the child.

“The situation in the camps is extremely challenging – they are no place for a child to grow up. We still, sadly, see children die and injured by accidents regularly; just last week two children died in separate incidents in Al Hol.”

“We also renew our call for the evacuation and repatriation of children with medical issues in Al Hol camp, Roj camp and other settings in Syria, where specialised medical attention is not present.”

For more information or media requests, kindly reach out to: