Syria: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - March 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The new year has brought further decreases in food prices across much of Syria apart from in Dar’a XB and Eastern Ghouta where prices have increased.

Not even five months after the liberation of Deir-ezZor, the region went from being the governorate with the highest food basket price in Syria to the second lowest with food basket prices dropping by 74 percent year-on-year. Due to the incessant shelling and intensification of hostilities Eastern Ghouta in January, food prices have started to increase again in the enclave.

A food basket now costs 4.9 times more than the national average, up from 4.8 in December 2017. In January WFP Syria expanded its food price data coverage and the number of commodities it collects. WFP now monitors 37 commodities from 14 different food groups on a bi-monthly basis across 41 markets in Syria.