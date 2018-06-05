05 Jun 2018

Syria: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

Infographic
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (550.43 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

Across Syria, prices continue to fall month on month, albeit at the slowest rate since January 2018. The average cost of the monthly food basket in April decreased by one percent since March. The average wholesale price of wheat grain on local markets increased in April reaching 440 USD/MT, more than double the wholesale price of wheat on international markets (213 USD/MT).

In Deir-ez-Zor, prices decreased significantly since October 2017 but they still remain considerably higher than in other governorates in Syria. Bread, wheat flour, rice and bulgur are more expensive in Deir-ez-Zor than in the rest of the country. Purchasing power is lower in Deir-ez-Zor than in other parts of Syria, mainly due to the high cost of food items and rent. In April 2018, the national average black-market exchange rate for USD/ SYP dropped by five percent, reaching 430 SYP/USD.

Prices have not been collected in Eastern Ghouta in April 2018 as markets have been closed and traders have left the area. This explain why Rural Damascus prices seem to have dropped since March.

