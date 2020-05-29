Syria Response Factsheet | May 2020 - Covering the period of Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19) until March 2020

The Syria Crisis

The conflict in Syria has now entered its 10th year, and remains one of the world’s most devastating and intractable humanitarian and protection crises. There are at least 5 million Syrian refugees, most in Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

World Vision’s Response

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian and development organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. We serve all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender.

The World Vision Syria Response, based out of Amman, covers programmes in Syria, Jordan and Turkey. We also have national offices in Lebanon and Iraq, responding to both domestic development/humanitarian needs and the Syrian refugee crisis.

Since 2013, the Syria Response has been at the leading edge of World Vision’s work in fragile contexts, delivering innovative and evidence-based programming across three diverse countries.

Directly and through partners, we support protection, health, education, livelihoods, water & sanitation, and food security projects to vulnerable families. Our approach focuses on the holistic needs of the child, embedded within their community structures.