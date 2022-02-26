Syria
Syria Response Area - Shelter Sector, Quarter 4 2021
NEED ANALYSIS
HPC 2022: The shelter sector supported the WoS SNFI sectors to draft and finalise the humanitarian needs overview (HNO) and humanitarian response plan (HRP) for SNFI for 2022. The sector also consulted key partners to revise the sector logframe to reflect the 2022 response.
Household Survey: The shelter sector re‐submitted a request to relevant authorities to permit the undertaking of HH level shelter and NFI needs assessment across GoS controlled areas. The sector will follow up with authorities on this request in 2022.
Dar’a Al Balad Damage Assessment: Following the sheltersector facilitated Dar’a Al Balad (DAB) damage assessment and release of associated findings, , the sector undertook advocacy efforts, through bilateral donor engagements, to secure funds for a DAB response.
RESPONSE
Road Lighting: UNHCR initiated the installation of solar road lighting in Damascus and Rural Damascus Governorates to ensures safe access for people to their shelters/ housing particularly in light of deteriorating levels of power supply.
Sudden Displacement: The shelter sector keeps observing any sudden incidents that may lead to displacement movements, especially in Rukban, NES and Idleb, and keeps following up on the available resources and capacities to be mobilized when needed.
GAPS / CHALLENGES
Significant economic decline coupled with price fluctuation has resulted in a decreasing scope and/or target of shelter projects.
Diminishing coping capacities of both IDPs and host communities as well as limited financial resources of government and sector partners are leading to an increase in shelter needs.
COVID‐19 related restrictions and emerging need to provide higher standards for spaces and WASH facilities increase the cost and duration for shelter projects.
Lengthy processes continue for obtaining official approval for shelter projects and associated beneficiary lists.
Opportunities for systematic field‐based data collection remain limited due to access restrictions, resulting in incomplete needs analysis in some areas.