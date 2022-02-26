Syria Response Area - Shelter Sector, Quarter 4 2021

Road Lighting: UNHCR initiated the installation of solar road lighting in Damascus and Rural Damascus Governorates to ensures safe access for people to their shelters/ housing particularly in light of deteriorating levels of power supply.

Sudden Displacement: The shelter sector keeps observing any sudden incidents that may lead to displacement movements, especially in Rukban, NES and Idleb, and keeps following up on the available resources and capacities to be mobilized when needed.