Syria Response Area - Shelter Sector, Quarter 3 2021

NEED ANALYSIS

RESPONSE

1st Standard Allocation: the shelter sector vetted 8 projects out of which 5 were approved totaling funding realization to the sector of USD 3.2M which aims to respond to 21k beneficiaries in 7 governorates.

Field missions: shelter coordinators conducted a visit to Homs,

Hama and Palmyra in August with the focus on enhancing subnational coordination, identification of the main challenges, and monitoring the quality of shelter response. Recommendations were agreed upon and issued through a formal mission report.

ECHO HIP: the shelter sector engaged with ECHO on HIP 2022 consultations and provided a briefing on current humanitarian needs, emerging trends, vision for 2022, and recommendations as to what ECHO should prioritize in its strategies for 2022. ECHO aim to ensure that greening of the response is key in 2022.

Sub-national Coordination: the sub-national shelter sector south (Sweida, Dar’a & Quinetra), supported by the national shelter sector, held its first working group in mid-August. Forthcoming meetings will be on bi-monthly basis.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

Significant economic decline coupled with price fluctuation has resulted in a decreasing scope and/or target of shelter projects.

Diminishing coping capacities of both IDPs and host communities as well as limited financial resources of government and sector partners are leading to an increase in shelter needs.

COVID-19 related restrictions and emerging need to provide higher standards for spaces and WASH facilities increase the cost and duration for shelter projects.

Lengthy processes continue for obtaining official approval for shelter projects and associated beneficiary lists.