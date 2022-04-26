Syria
Syria Response Area - Shelter Sector, Quarter 1 2022
Attachments
Coordination
HPC 2022-2023: The Shelter Sector participated in finalizing Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for SNFI for 2022-2023. The SNFI chapter was revised by Syria hub coordinators. 17 shelter projects were submitted by Syria Hub partners and vetted by the sector. TBehfeoretoretapalirtarget for 2022 by Syria Hub a@ctoPUrsI, 2is019.34 M beneficiaries with total appeal of USD 95.7M.
Participatory Self-Evaluation: The shelter sector initiated an evaluation for 2021 projects across the country to measure their impact, effectiveness, and constraints. The evaluation includes FGD, KII and PDMs. The first stage was completed by end of February while the final report should be issued by End of April.
Sub-national Coordination: the sub-national WG at Damascus and Rural Damascus level was activated in January. With this new WG, the shelter sector is being represented by 6 sub-national WGs covering all governorates.
RESPONSE
Cash for Shelter: in collaboration with UNHCR and ICRC, shelter sector drafted a concept note for utilizing cash in shelter response. The document was endorsed by CLA and sent to MoLAE for review.
New Shelter Activities: in consultation with sub-national coordinators and shelter partners, 2022 plans included new activities of fire mitigation measures in shelter response and solar-systems at HH level. These two activities are considered based on the proven needs of beneficiaries specially with the severe shortage in power supply and recent fire hazards.