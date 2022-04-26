Syria Response Area - Shelter Sector, Quarter 1 2022

Coordination

HPC 2022-2023: The Shelter Sector participated in finalizing Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for SNFI for 2022-2023. The SNFI chapter was revised by Syria hub coordinators. 17 shelter projects were submitted by Syria Hub partners and vetted by the sector.

Participatory Self-Evaluation: The shelter sector initiated an evaluation for 2021 projects across the country to measure their impact, effectiveness, and constraints. The evaluation includes FGD, KII and PDMs. The first stage was completed by end of February while the final report should be issued by End of April.