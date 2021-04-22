Syria: Research Terms of Reference - Barriers to COVID-19 Related Health-Seeking Behaviour Survey 2009a (March 2021, Version 1.0)

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

The ongoing conflict is Syria has resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and local capacity, placing strain on public services, such as healthcare, which constitutes additional challenges to the implementation of preventive and response measures on the part of communities and local administrative bodies alike. The COVID-19 outbreak has only further added to these challenges. Following six months of monitoring of the public’s knowledge, attitudes and practices towards COVID-19 in Northeast and Northwest Syria, findings indicate that the general population is aware of COVID-19 symptoms, methods of transmission, and prevention measures. However, the COVID-19 Task Force has found that the use of preventive and assistance resources such as a support hotline, COVID-19 specific hospitals, and emergency services, are not being effectively utilised. Significant information gaps exist in understanding the barriers to health seeking behavior and an effective COVID-19 response, demanding the need to monitor and understand the public’s awareness of available resources, their willingness to utilise them, problems that exist with these resources (if any) and the various barriers that may exist which prevent people from accessing and using them.

At the request of the RCCE COVID-19 Task Force for NES, REACH is undertaking a survey to gauge the barriers to an effective COVID-19 response in Northeast Syria. The following survey aims to build on REACH's KAP surveys9 by providing a more comprehensive understanding of people’s knowledge, attitudes and practices towards the resources that are available in NES. By addressing information gaps, REACH will provide humanitarian actors involved in the response in these areas with critical information which will enable them to better target their messaging and modify their programming to suite people’s needs more effectively.