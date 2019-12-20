Syria Relief school suspended due to shelling

A school operated by UK NGO Syria Relief, is currently in a state of suspension after it became a victim of bombardment due to airstrikes and tank shelling in the Ma'arrat al-Numan area of Syria last night (Thursday 19th December 2019). No one was killed, however Syria Relief have been forced to suspend educational activities due to the danger provided by the massive bombardment that Ma'arrat al-Numan is currently facing. Because of this, 1,300 children are currently not receiving an education.

Syria Relief say that even home-based educational activity is currently impossible due to the scale of the offensive on Ma'arrat al-Numan, a town south of Idlib.

This is the 5th school of Syria Relief's to have been hit by military action since the start of the Idlib offensive on April 30th, 2019. Syria Relief run 159 schools across Syria, making them the largest NGO provider of education in Syria.

In September, Syria Relief launched a report entitled 'No School To Back To' which detailed the impact of deliberate targeting of schools is having on Syrian children and the Syrian economy. The report found that:

*Areas that have had schools targeted experience temporary strikes in illiteracy *The targeting of schools makes a political settlement to the police close to impossible, as it embitters the population to the forces who choose to flout international law through the destruction of school *Girls and children with disabilities are put at a greater disadvantage, due to the tendency of regressive attitudes to prevail when children are out of education *Teachers and children are attending school less, due to fear that the classroom is no longer safe due to the bombing campaign *NGO resources are being spent on trying to address the huge need for psychosocial support for the thousands of children suffering from mental trauma that comes from growing up in a war zone, to tackle the increasing likelihood that children will fall out of school and struggle to learn at the same pace as other children, due to severe trauma

Charles Lawley, Syria Relief's Head of Advocacy & Public Relations says:

"As the largest provider of education for any NGO in Syria, we found that the quality of education suffers immensely when we are having to prioritise saving children's lives, over helping children to learn and grow. The schools Syria Relief's operate achieve great educational outcomes, however 5 of our schools have been hit in 6 months, and education facilities are no longer places where children and teachers can feel safe.

"However, avoiding school also has tragic consequences for a child; if a child is out of education then their potential is under severe threat, too. Some parents in Syria are forced to choose between risking their child's life by sending them to school or risking their future by not sending them. Destroying a school is in no one's interest and we beg the actors in this conflict to stop targeting schools."

Images of the impact on the school are available from this gallery: https://www.flickr.com/photos/183004365@N02/?

