07 Feb 2019

Syria: Red Crescent convoy brings life-saving aid to remote camp

Report
from Syrian Arab Red Crescent
Published on 07 Feb 2019 View Original

A team of 146 Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) volunteers has arrived at the remote Rukhban Camp, bringing medicine, food, clothes, hygiene kits and other relief items to more than 40,000 people in desperate need.

The 133-truck SARC convoy travelled more than 265km to reach the camp, which lies in the desert close to the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq. The trucks were loaded with food kits, ready to eat meals, nutritional supplies, sanitation, hygiene supplies, education materials. The volunteers will also vaccinate more than 10,000 children against measles, polio, tuberculosis and hepatitis.

This convoy is supported by the United Nations and is only the second to reach Rukhban through Syria since 3 November 2018.

A spokesperson for SARC called for “all guarantees needed to deliver humanitarian aid to the due people everywhere in Syria. SARC reiterates its full readiness to support the most vulnerable groups in line with the Fundamental Principles of the International Movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.”

