Syria: Qamishli Flash Update 2: Displacement from Al-Hasakeh (as of 27 January 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Syria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hostilities have subsided in the southern neighbourhoods of Al-Hasakeh city. As of 26 January, an estimated 5,000 people were stranded in the area of hostilities in Ghweiran and Al Zouhour neighbourhoods and up to 45,000 people remained displaced across Al-Hasakeh city and neighbouring areas.

On 24 January, a complete lockdown was announced for Al-Hasakeh city and a partial curfew for the rest of Al-Hasakeh Governorate from 18:00hrs to 06:00hrs with no movement allowed between cities and towns.

Humanitarian access is curtailed at displacement camps in and around Al-Hasakeh, including Al Hol camp, which hosts over 57,000 people. Only water, bread and fuel deliveries are permitted into camps and no trucks are allowed beyond the entrance by the de facto authorities. Humanitarian movement is also largely prohibited till 31 January in other parts of Al-Hasakeh governorate.