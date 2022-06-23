Syria Protection Sector Update: Al-Hol Camp, June 2022

Background

Al-Hol camp in north-east Syria (NES) was established in the early 1990s under emergency conditions to receive Iraqis seeking safety from conflict. The camp was closed in 2013 when Iraqis either returned or found other durable solutions. In May 2016, the camp was reopened to accommodate Syrians and Iraqis fleeing violence in their countries.

By late 2018, while most residents had returned to their places of origin, some 9,400 IDPs and Iraqis remained in the camp, unable to access durable solutions. Following further violence and hostilities in late 2018 and early 2019, including in ISIL-controlled areas in Syria, AlHol was expanded to accommodate almost 70,000 individuals.

As of June 2022, the population in Al-Hol camp stands at almost 55,000 individuals, including Syrians, Iraqis and third country nationals (TCNs). The camp has a total area of just over three-square kilometres and consists of eight ‘phases’ allocated to displaced Iraqi and Syrians and five ‘annexes’ allocated to TCNs (see Figure 1 above). The camp was designed and developed based on emergency standards with community spaces and communal shared facilities, including kitchens, latrines, and street illumination, which became the target of vandalism attacks by some groups within the camp