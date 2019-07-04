Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 31 May 2019)

Response

In May 2019, 22 Protection Cluster members provided emergency response services for civilians recently displaced from Northern Hama and Southern Idleb due to the ongoing hostilities . Cluster members provided 42,150 protection services to IDPs and affected host community members in 116 communities within 30 sub-districts in Idleb and Aleppo Governorates reaching 16,164 individuals (3,474 girls, 3,471 boys, 5,820 women, and 3,399 men).

13 PMTF members conducted 728 KI interviews in 123 communities covering 24 sub-districts, 7 districts and 2 governorates (Aleppo and Idleb).

GBV SC members were able to provide 19,597 specialized GBV services in 59 communities/neighborhoods across North West Syria (NWS). They were also able to reach 45,541 women, girls, boys and men with GBV prevention and empowerment activities. In addition, 4 GBV SC members distributed 8152 dignity kits (DKs) in 12 sub-districts across Idleb and Aleppo as part of the protection emergency response in those areas that are hosting significant numbers of newly displaced women and girls. The GBV SC coordination team finalized a training curriculum that is meant to support GBV actors in their efforts to train other sectors on GBV basics, SOPs and GBV risk mitigation. The Syria-based Capacity Building Taskforce has also been established and a draft TOR was developed. This taskforce will be in charge of moving forward the capacity building initiative that was initiated by the GBV SC in 2016. The GBV SC coordinators also presented the main findings and recommendations from the guidance note on “Mitigating Protection Risks in IDP Sites Exclusive to Widowed and Divorced Women and Girls” during the Humanitarian Liaison Group (HLG) meeting and advocated for the endorsement of the humanitarian leadership and humanitarian actors’ recommendations which aim to ensure that widowed and divorced women and girls are protected and their rights are upheld.

CP SC members were able to provide 41,095 Child Protection interventions in 126 communities/neighborhoods across North West Syria. Partners were also able to reach 21,632 community members in awareness raising as efforts to prevent and respond to child protection issues. Structured, sustained child protection programmes including psychosocial support, reached 16,374 girls and boys. 1,686 women and men were engaged in parenting programmes. Psychosocial support continues to strengthen girls and boys coping mechanisms and resilience. Similarly, parenting programmes have strengthened parents and primary caregivers’ skills and resources to care and protect for their children under severely overstretched communities’ capacities. Additionally, specialized services continued through case management and reached 273 boys and 255 girls. Case Management plays a central role in facilitating individual child protection assessments, monitoring of cases and referral. Multiple displacement has hindered partners capacity to deliver case management. Nevertheless it plays a central role in facilitating individual child protection assessments, monitoring of cases and referral to specialized services. The CP SC members continued to engage and train child protection teams and communities both females and males at different levels on basics of child protection in line with the Child Protection Minimum Standards in Humanitarian Action. In May 2019, 110 women and men across different communities in North West Syria were trained.

Gap

Limited specialized services or inclusive services for other groups with specific needs, e.g. persons with disabilities or older persons, remains a critical gap for the Cluster. Guaranteeing continuity of services remains challenging due to the short turnaround of funds.

As the conflict tempo is increasing in areas of NWS, DKs are distributed to support women and girls during the ongoing emergency. The DKs have essential life-saving items for women and girls of reproductive age such as menstrual pad sets, female underwear, cover and flash lights. Available stock however, is not sufficient to cover the current need, funds are therefore needed to immediately cover for this gap.

Also, with the latest developments in areas of NWS, concerns of influxes of displacements re-surfaced, and while CP partners are ready to provide PFA, PSS and emergency case management services, there is a need to step up partners’ capacity to provide interim care in emergencies and early response for children with disabilities. Gradual increase and intensity of strikes and ground military operations in North West Syria along the reporting period, have significantly impacted children s psychosocial wellbeing with reportedly high levels of trauma. Multiple displacements continue to further strain already stretched protection capacities of families. In their turn, protection teams work is hindered as protection interventions require continued access, predictability and continuity which is hard to ensure in populations on the move.