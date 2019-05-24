Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 31 March 2019)

Response

The Protection Cluster, Child Protection, GBV and Mine Action Sub-Clusters members responded to large scale displacement through their emergency service provision. 17 members provided emergency response services for civilians recently displaced due to the ongoing hostilities. Cluster members provided 18,318 protection services to IDPs and affected host community members in 73 communities within 26 sub-districts in Idleb , Hama, and Aleppo reaching 14,159 individuals (3,950 girls, 3,849 boys, 4,845 women, and 1,515 men).

15 PMTF members conducted 618 KI interviews in 130 communities covering 30 sub-districts, 12 districts and 3 governorates (Aleppo, Hama, and Idleb).

The GBV SC, in collaboration with PC, CP SC and CCCM Cluster, has also finalized a new guidance note which aims to mitigate protection risks in IDP sites that are exclusive to widowed and divorced women and girls. The GBV SC supported a consortium of three GBV actors to conduct one-day workshop to better understand GBV M&E practices and tools currently used by GBV actors. The workshop was repeated twice, targeting two different groups of GBV organizations (51 participants from 18 organizations). The GBV SC continued the roll-out of the GBV Awareness Raising Toolkit with a 3-day training conducted in Syria (Azaz) targeting 22 people from 10 different organizations. This month “VOICES from Syria 2019: Assessment Findings of the Humanitarian Needs Overview” has been published by the Whole of Syria GBV AOR. It represents the most comprehensive and up to date overview of the gender-based violence landscape in Syria today.

The CP SC developed priorities and evaluation criteria for HF Child Protection submissions and participated in the meetings and workshops relevant to the allocation. CP cross-border partners continued to provide structured and sustainable Psychosocial Support and Parenting Programs to children and caregivers in the Child-Friendly Spaces (CFSs) and throw mobile outreach teams for 23,607 children (12,409 Girls and 11,198 Boys) and 1,329 caregivers (791 Women and 538 Men). Case Management has been provided to 344 children (165 Girls and 179 Boys) In additional to Awareness Raising on child protection issues 26,602 Beneficiaries and Training of 385 staff and community members.

Gap

Limited specialized services or inclusive services for other groups with specific needs, e.g. persons with disabilities or older persons, remains a critical gap for the Cluster. Guaranteeing continuity of services remains challenging due to the short turnaround of funds. Capacity to provide specialized services, like case management, including family tracing and reintegration of children formerly associated with armed groups is limited.

Widows and divorced women and girls are particularly vulnerable groups exposed to high GBV risks. Dedicated interventions to ensure their protection and empowerment are limited. Investment in these programmes should be prioritized.

Child labor has been identified as the most prevalent protection concern in Syria. Capacity building efforts and coordination with early recovery and livelihood is essential to scale up the response for this key concern.