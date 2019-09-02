Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 31 July 2019)

Response

In July 2019, 17 Protection Cluster members provided emergency response services for civilians recently displaced from Northern Hama and Southern Idleb due to the ongoing hostilities. Cluster members provided 28,680 protection services to IDPs and affected host community members in 82 communities within 23 sub-districts in Idleb and Aleppo reaching 15,862 individuals (6005 girls, 6,115 boys, 2,687 women, and 1,055 men). 11 PMTF members conducted 984 KI interviews in 138 communities covering 23 sub-districts, 10 districts and 2 governorates (Aleppo and Idleb).

GBV SC members were able to provide 5,110 specialized GBV services in 64 communities/neighborhoods across northwest Syria (NWS). They also reached 27,610 women, girls, boys and men with GBV prevention and empowerment activities. In addition, 3 GBV SC members distributed 13,120 dignity kits (DKs) in 7 sub-districts across Idleb and Aleppo. GBV SC organized one training on GBV case management in Azaz district (20 participants from 9 organizations) and one training of trainers (ToT) in Salqin on the newly developed curriculum on GBV basics, SOPs and GBV risk mitigation for non-GBV specialists (21 participants from 13 organizations). In addition, one inter-agency Clinical Management of Rape (CMR) training was organized jointly by the GBV SC and the RH Technical Working Group in Afrin district, targeting both GBV and health staff (20 participants from 13 organizations).

Finally, the GBV SC actively participated in a workshop organized by the PSEA network to review the 2018 work-plan and discuss the 2019 one.

The escalation of hostilities continued to take a very high toll on civilians and particularly on children. Attacks on critical civilian infrastructure have resulted in high numbers of children being killed or injured. CPSC members, more specifically 33 organisations, were able to implement 51,476 Child Protection interventions in 18 subdistricts in Aleppo and 19 subdistricts in Idleb across NWS. Additionally, partners reached 28,435 community members in awareness-raising efforts to prevent and respond to child protection issues. These included family separation and violence against children. Structured, sustained child protection programmes including psychosocial support, reached 9,419 girls and 8,843 boys.

Children’s psychosocial wellbeing continues to be of high concern in NWS with increasing numbers of children presenting signs of psychosocial distress, including an increase in aggressive behavior. With this intervention it is expected that girls’ and boys’ coping mechanisms and resilience are strengthened.

Two thousand fifty-eight parents and caregivers (1,405 women and 653 men) were engaged in parenting programmes along this reporting period. Similarly, Parenting Programmes have strengthened parents and primary caregivers’ skills and resources to care and protect for their children under severely overstretched communities’ capacities. Additionally, specialized services continued through case management and reached 411 girls and 495 boys. Case Management plays a central role in facilitating individual child protection assessments, monitoring of cases and referral. Multiple displacement and attacks on critical civilian infrastructure have continued to hinder partners’ capacity to deliver interventions that require follow up, monitoring and overall continuity, such as case management. The CP SC members continued to engage and train child protection teams and communities (both females and males) at different levels on basics of child protection in line with the Child Protection Minimum Standards in Humanitarian Action. Building on earlier efforts, in July 2019, 706 women and men across different communities in NWS were trained.

In this reporting period, there has been work towards strengthening partners’ capacity to report (not verify) children’s violation to MRM in NWS, maximizing the same child protection monitoring mechanism already in place for partners. Additionally, the Youth and Adolescence Task Force of the PC SC rolled out an assessment on youth and adolescence in pre-selected locations in NWS. The exercise aims at promoting youth and adolescence participation in programming. Findings will contribute to further shape interventions targeting this group and results will be presented to members.

Gap

Rape is still a terrifying reality of this conflict, no matter the numbers of incident reported. The good practices of collaboration between GBV and RH actors on specialized services proved to increase the opportunities of disclosure and support for survivors. However, in many instances, GBV guiding principles of safety and confidentiality continue to be not properly followed by service providers who are involved in working with survivors. It is the responsibility of every humanitarian actor to prevent rape and help support women, girls (and men and boys) that experienced it. More efforts and resources should be invested in making sure that survivors of rape are supported in disclosing and accessing specialized services. As the conflict tempo is increasing in areas of NWS, concerns of displacements re-surfaced, and while CP partners are ready to provide PFA, PSS and emergency case management services, there is a need to step up partners’ capacity to provide interim care in emergencies and early response for children with disabilities. Gradual increase and intensity of strikes and ground military operations in NWS along the reporting period continue to significantly impact children’s psychosocial wellbeing with reportedly high levels of trauma. Multiple displacements continue to further strain already stretched protection capacities of families. In their turn, protection teams’ work is hindered as protection interventions require continued access, predictability and continuity, which are hard to ensure in populations on the move.