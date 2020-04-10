Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 31 January 2020)

Response

GP) In January 2020 , 15 Protection Cluster members provided emergency response services for civilians displaced from Idleb and Aleppo due to the ongoing hostilities . Cluster members provided 63,972 protection interventions to IDPs and affected host community members in 116 communities within 25 sub-districts in Idleb and Aleppo reaching 18,344 individuals (4,476 girls, 4,104 boys, 5,467 women, 4,297 men). The main services protection actors provided are as follows: i) Psychological First Aid and Psychosocial Support ii) Information sharing about other services iii) Child Protection case management including family tracing iv) Dignity kits distribution v) Risk education Cluster members also referred individuals to other basic services, notably to health and shelter, and provided Individual Protection Assistance (cash grants for protection purposes). It should be noted that the above emergency response activities are in addition to activities included in the HRP and monthly reported through the 4Ws.

GBV) During January, GBV SC members were able to provide 12,778 specialized GBV services in 48 communities/neighborhoods across northwest Syria. They were also able to reach 35,938 women, girls, boys and men with GBV prevention and empowerment activities. In addition, 89 GBV actors were trained on different GBV related topics.

GBV actors continued to distribute dignity kits, reaching 13,417 women and girls of reproductive age. Distributions of dignity kits give GBV SC partners the ability to provide other essential protection services such as referral to urgent services (medical and legal), PFA, Individual Protection Assistance and information about available services with emphasis on how these services should be free of charge to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse.

GBV SC partners continued to ensure GBV survivors have access to quality and life-saving responses, including specialized services such as case management, while engaging with communities to prevent and mitigate risks of GBV.

The GBV SC coordination team updated referral pathways for 11 districts in northwest Syria in order to reflect changes in service operation and access points due to the emergency.

CP) In January, More than 40 Child protection partners provided regular and emergency response services, Include 426 child protection interventions in 33 sub districts reaching 51,379 children and caregivers (18,783 girls, 19,094 boys, 7,277 women and 6,183 men). The main services provided are: i) CP Awareness raising activity targeted 26,062 ii) PSS structured and semi-structured activities targeted 17,195 iii) Case management targeted 969 iv) Capacity building targeted 805

Gap

GBV) GBV risks have increased due to the ongoing displacement, the lack of shelter options, and sub-standard living conditions in areas of displacement. GBV risks include overcrowding in rental accommodation, collective centers, and makeshift shelters in IDP sites, as well as a lack of privacy and suitable, gender-segregated WASH facilities place women and girls at particular risk of GBV. GBV partners are reporting that many women and girls are not able to shower for an extended period of 3 weeks or more due to lack of privacy. This is leading to health concerns and consequences such as infections and severe itching.

CP) The bad security situation in January was the main problem for the child protection sub-cluster members because of the military escalation and influx number of displaced people coming from Southern-Idlib to Northern Idleb and Northern and Western Aleppo and the main gaps and challenges were as the following: i) Increasing hostilities and shelling affecting also civilian infrastructure contributes to the prevention of children attending public gatherings including Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), as parents and caregivers fear for the safety of their children. ii) Child protection emergency case management funds continue to be insufficient to match the urgency and priorities on the ground. This is particularly affecting serious child protection cases (including child recruitment, child marriage and child labour) which require additional emergency funds for an effective response and follow-up. Overcrowded IDP locations such as Dana, Atareb and Jebel Saman where these cases are present are of particular concern. iii) Suspension of child protection services in the reporting period has been of particular concern. 18 reports of suspension of child protection services at Child Friendly Spaces and of outreach activities by mobile teams were received. Delivery of child protection services were affected in seven sub-districts in Aleppo and Idleb governorates. Activities suspended included psychosocial support, life skills, parenting programs, case management and referrals amongst others, as well as prevented the transportation of children with disabilities which is key for accessing support