Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 31 December 2019)

Response

GP) In December 2019 , 14 Protection Cluster members provided emergency response services for civilians displaced from Idleb and Aleppo due to the ongoing hostilities . Cluster members provided 24,415 protection interventions to IDPs and affected host community members in 70 communities within 16 sub-districts in Idleb and Aleppo reaching 9,229 individuals (2,674 girls, 2,306 boys, 2,462 women, and 1,787 men). The main services protection actors provided are as follows: i) Psychological First Aid and Psychosocial Support ii) Information sharing about other services iii) Child Protection and GBV case management iv) Dignity kits distribution v) Risk education.

Cluster members also referred individuals to other basic services, notably to health and shelter.

GBV) During December, GBV SC members continued to engage in the emergency response and were able to provide 13,674 specialized GBV services in 45 communities/neighborhoods across northwest Syria. They were also able to reach 32,367 women, girls, boys and men with GBV prevention and empowerment activities.

In addition, 71 GBV and other 79 humanitarian actors were trained on different GBV related topics.

GBV actors continued to distribute dignity kits, reaching 17,012 women and girls of reproductive age through 15 GBV SC members.

The provision of dignity kit distribution gives GBV SC partners the ability to provide other essential protection services such as referral to urgent services (medical and legal), PFA, individual protection assistance and information about available services with emphasis on how these services should be free of charge to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse.

MA) The recent increase in conflict in North West Syria is adding an additional layer of explosive hazard contamination in the area and increasing vulnerabilities of civilians who may flee fighting and unknowingly enter areas already contaminated by explosive hazards. The MA SC is working closely with partners to deliver risk education through outreach teams and raising awareness to these vulnerable IDPs.

CP) Due to the latest escalation of violence in northwest Syria especially in Ma’arrat An-Nu’man and Saraqab started from the 10th of December, over 95,000 children pay the highest toll of this emergency. Child protection sub-cluster members respond to 45 unaccompanied and separated children were identified since the 15th of December 2019. All of these children were separated temporarily when moving from Ma’arrat Nu’man to the North of Idleb. All cases of separated children identified under these circumstances were reunified with their caregivers. also Child protection sub-cluster members distributed 2,005 winterization kits for children, 1,149 blankets, 108,650 bracelets for children and adults to prevent children separation and 66 recreational kits to conduct activities to 5,940 children through child protection mobile teams and static centers.