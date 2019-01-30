Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 31 December 2018)

Response

Protection Cluster and Sub-Cluster members provided 226,805 interventions to IDPs and affected host community members, in 285 communities in eight Governorates: Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Ar-Raqqa, As-Sweida, Dar’a, Rural Damascus and Al-Hasakeh, reaching 72,664 girls, 68,653 boys, 51,920 women, and 33,668 men.

The Protection Monitoring Task Force members conducted 193 KI interviews in 47 communities.

The 16 Days of Activism against GBV ended on the 10th Dec. GBV SC members organized a series of activities, coupling initiatives proposed by the GBV SC Prevention Taskforce with other awareness raising and empowerment activities of their choice. This year the campaign was successful in engaging various groups within the communities, including families, men and boys, other humanitarian actors. The most successful activity was the Celebration Open day, which was organized by sixteen organizations, reaching around 3500 beneficiaries (60% of which were women, 34% girls and 6% between men and boys). Fifteen organizations conducted the Girls’ Day, with a participation of almost 1850 girls throughout the different locations. Eight organizations conducted the suggested theatre or puppet show on the circle of violence generated by living in a family where GBV (more specifically IPV) is common. Around 2400 people participated in this activity, out of which 40% were boys, 12% were men, 26% were girls and 22% were women.

Back in October, the GBV SC introduced a new simplified Incident Recorder, a tool to be used by organizations providing GBV case management to record the number and type of cases they support with case management on a monthly basis. The tool has been introduced to support the prioritization of future programming, advocacy and capacity building initiatives. For the month of Dec, 8 organizations supported 261 cases with case management. The GBV SC organized one 2 days training on GBV risk mitigation for FSL actors (11 people from 10 organizations). The training was a good opportunity to present and discuss the recently developed Protocol for referrals of GBV survivors to FSL actors.

The GBV SC also conducted two Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with GBV practitioners based in Gaziantep and in Syria on the widows only/female only camps, to collect facts on the camps’ management, organization, services, protection concerns and to better inform the related draft guidance note.

The Mine Action Sub Cluster is scaling up emergency risk education activities: increasing the number of mobile teams, systematizing risk education mainstreaming within other sectors in addition to provide trainings in risk education to non-specialized organizations. Risk awareness training are also provided to humanitarian workers, as well as training of trainers.

Gap

Limited specialized services for groups with specific needs, e.g. women, girls, men and boys with disabilities or older persons, remains a critical gap for Protection Cluster and Sub-Clusters.

Efforts to engage men and boys to end GBV are still limited and resources should be invested in raising awareness of these groups and making men and boys agents of change.

The Mine Action Sub Cluster continues to have difficulties in collecting quality data about contamination and victims of explosive hazards. The sub cluster will work on training organization to collect quality data to enhance the response.