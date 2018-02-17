Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 31 December 2017)

Response

The Protection Cluster held two operational working group meetings to support and strengthen field-level coordination for the ongoing responses in Eastern Ghouta and Northeast Aleppo. Nine members of the Protection Monitoring Task Force conducted 741 KI interviews in 119 communities, covering 42 sub-districts, 18 districts, in 7 governorates (Aleppo, Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa, Rural Damascus, Hama,

Homs and Idleb).

During the 16 Days of Activism against GBV the GBV SC organized, in Gaziantep, a 10 days training for Case Managers working inside Syria on GBV basics, GBV SOPs,

PSS and Case Management. The second part of the training took place on Dec 4-8 and was attended by 22 participants (17F, 5M) from 18 GBV SC members. On Dec 2 the GBV SC organized a “Family Day,” inviting representatives from GBV SC members and their families to celebrate the 2017 GBV SC achievements (120 participants from 25 organizations). In Syria, 29 GBV SC members reported implementing activities in seven governorates, including some activities proposed by the GBV SC Prevention Taskforce, and other awareness raising, empowerment and recreational activities. The GBV SC organized a visit to Gaziantep by a specialized CMR doctor that facilitated 1) one learning session with GBV SC members on CMR basics and components in case management and psychosocial services (11F, 3M participants from 14 organizations); 2) one meeting with selected members of the GBV SC and Sexual and Reproductive Health Working Groups to improve the CMR services they provide; 3) one meeting to provide technical support to GBV SC members that are organizing CMR trainings in Syria. Initial discussions were conducted on the topic of virginity testing, with the presentation of the recently developed “Virginity testing guidance note,” which encourages the total abandonment of the practice. One CMR training was delivered remotely by a GBV SC partner, with the support of GBV SC, in hard to reach areas of Rural Aleppo, Rural Homs, Rural Damascus on the 28 – 30 Dec with 37 participants.

Child protection partners supported 56 unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) through case management, including FTR services, alternative care, and referral to other service providers as required. A total of 129 children at risk or associated with armed forces and groups (CAAFAG) were also identified and supported with psychosocial services and referred to vocational and livelihood opportunities. The CP monitoring taskforce conducted a workshop to discuss the field testing and to amend the questionnaire based the results. The protocol was also finalized and endorsed by the partners. Partners have also been trained on the new questionnaire.

Gap

Limited specialized services or inclusive services for other groups with specific needs, e.g. persons with disabilities or older persons, remains a critical gap for the Cluster.

Guaranteeing continuity of services remains challenging due to the short turnaround of funds. Capacity to provide specialized services, like case management, including family tracing and reintegration of children formerly associated with armed groups is limited.

Plan

Hold a Protection Cluster planning workshop with member organizations to discuss Cluster strategy and develop work plans. Hold a 4W training for member organization with new template and list of activities.

The month of January 2018 will mostly be dedicated to support the emergency response in Idlib. While evaluating the achievements of 2017 and plan for 2018.

GBVSC will support one partner in the organization and implementation of a CMR training in Syria, and the PSEA officer in the training for PSEA Focal points in Gaziantep.

Deliver case management supervision and coaching training to all partners already implementing case management activities. Increase mobile outreach teams with integrated protection functions to respond to child protection vulnerabilities in the influx of IDPs in Idleb and informal settlements housing them. Rolling out CP Situation Monitoring Toolkit in identified communities in Idleb and rural Aleppo.