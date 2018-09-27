Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 31 August 2018)

Response

The Protection Cluster, Child Protection, GBV and Mine Action Sub-Clusters continued providing emergency response services for civilians arriving to Idleb mainly from Dara’a and Quneitra. 8 Cluster members provided 4,162 interventions to IDPs and affected host community members, in 25 communities within 11 sub-districts in Idleb, reaching 1,936 individuals (521 girls, 151 boys, 1,041 women, and 223 men). The main services protection actors provided during August are as follows: psychological first aid for 71 girls, 22 boys, 251 women, and 25 men; psychosocial support for 277 girls, 4 boys, 350 women, and 4 men; dignity kit distribution for 31 girls and 419 women; and risk education for 132 girls, 88 boys, 42 women, and 38 men. Cluster members also provided child protection and GBV case management, referrals to specialized services, legal assistance, and family tracing. The Cluster’s emergency response mechanism relies on district-level focal points to support with field coordination and response through provision of key protection services, identification of gaps, and information sharing with the Cluster.

9 PMTF members conducted 132KI interviews in 38 communities covering 14 sub-districts, 6 districts and 2 governorates (Aleppo and Idleb).

The GBV SC and Child Protection SC created a new inter-sector Taskforce focusing on Adolescent and Youth boys and girls. The GBV Sub-Cluster (SC) finalized the Protection Service Mapping. This showed an increase in total number of organizations mapped compared to the one conducted in the first half of 2018 (30 to 34). GBV services made up 46% of total services mapped. The number of GBV services also increased from 345 in the first half of 2018 to 565 in the second half. Based on the Service Mapping, the GBV SC developed new referral pathways for 12 districts. The GBV SC finalized the recruitment of an external consultant to revise the GBV SC Standard Operating Procedures. The GBV SC also continued to disseminate new systems to ease the request for referral pathways by non-GBV actors with a presentation of these at a Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse-focused WFP workshop and an OCHA training for field staff. Following each presentation, the GBV SC shared the relevant material via email.

The Child Protection Sub-Cluster coordinated and supervised a workshop on Community-Based Child Protection. 27 child protection practitioners from 27 NGOs attend the workshop. The workshop was delivered in Arabic and it covered the following topics: Engaging communities in child protection activities, Community mobilization, Establishing and sustaining child protection networks (CPNs), Potential members for CPNs, expected roles and deliverables. The output of the workshop was a brief guidance note about the topics above. Partners provided positive feedback that they have now understood community-based child protection better and they committed to use the guidance produced collaboratively at the end of the workshop. There will be follow-up meetings to discuss successes and challenges in establishing community-based child protection structures.

Gap

Limited specialized services or inclusive services for groups with specific needs, e.g. persons with disabilities or older persons, remains a critical gap for Protection Cluster.

The investment in GBV risk mitigation in other sectors is still limited and non-consistent across sectors. Referrals of GBV survivors to other services (food assistance, shelter, NFI, etc…) remain limited.

There is limited technical capacity in dealing with child labor and children with disabilities.