Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 30 November 2018)

Response

Protection Cluster and Sub-Cluster members provided 272,300 interventions to IDPs and affected host community members, in 261 communities within 51 sub-districts in 5 governorates: Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Deir-ez-Zor and Al-Hasakeh, reaching 105,924 girls, 89,756 boys, 51,168 women, and 25,401 men.

The main services protection actors provided during November are as follows: psychological first aid for 9,136 girls, 6,185 boys, 1,336 women, and 520 men; legal awareness raising sessions including HLP, civil documentation for 493 girls, 240 boys, 3474 women, and 3173 men; Integrated/comprehensive case management services for 8 girls,6 boys, 24 women, and 30 men; and referrals of 422 girls, 370 boys, 442 women, 158 men to other services. The Protection Monitoring Task Force members conducted 164 interviews with key informants (32 with female KIs, 132 male KIs) in 47 communities. Sub-Cluster members also provided a range of child protection and GBV services, as well as risk education to communities in northern Syria.

The GBV Sub-Cluster (SC) developed a detailed plan for the 16 Days of Activism against GBV, including suggested activities to be conducted in Turkey and Syria. The theme for this year is “End GBV in All Places: we all have a role.” The GBV SC organized the launch event of the GBV Awareness Raising Toolkit, attended by 89 people across protection cluster and other sectors, as well as organized two five-day trainings of trainers for GBV actors on the toolkit (34 people from 33 organizations).

In the framework of GBV risk mitigation, the GBV SC and Shelter/Non-Food Item (S/NFI) Cluster finalized the online referral form for GBV actors to refer survivors in need of S/NFIs. GBV SC Coordinators supported the WoS GBV AOR in the development of a presentation to the Strategic Steering Group (SSG) on key GBV risk mitigation achievements of the year.

Most of the areas in southeast Idleb and northeast Hama are experiencing great security tensions due to recurrent airstrikes and bombardments in these areas. Local media sources reported that alleged mortar shelling affected Jarjnaz, Big Khwein and Hbit in southern Idleb rural area; Latmana and Zakat, in northern Aleppo rural area. Concerns are now growing on the increasing impact child vulnerabilities related to child-headed households, school dropouts, exploitative child labor, trauma care, physical injuries and disabilities, family tracing and reunification for UASC and CAAFAG. However, Child Protection cross-border partners continue to provide specialized PFA/PSS services to children and caregivers in the Child-Friendly Spaces (CFSs). More work still needs to be done to improves access of children at risk to education, food, shelter and health services, psychosocial and livelihood support. Challenges reported are on the impact of the winter season on the mobile teams and the need to strengthen the Child Protection intersectoral referral pathways.

Child Protection partners provided Psychosocial Support and Parenting Programs to 25,269 Beneficiaries (11,640 Girls , 10,484 Boys, 2,094 Women and 1,051 Men). Case Management has been provided to 1,059 children (443 Girls and 616 Boys) In additional to Awareness Raising on child protection issues for 63,402 Beneficiaries and Training of 1,095 staff and community members.

Gap

Limited specialized services or inclusive services for groups with specific needs, e.g. persons with disabilities or older persons, remains a critical gap for Protection Cluster. GBV survivors are often not included in other sectors’ vulnerability/selection criteria for the provision of assistance, hindering the possibility to provide the needed multi-sector support in the framework of GBV case management. GBV survivors need to be prioritized for assistance and supported to access basic services in order for them to fully recover.

Prevention and response services for adolescent girls and women/girls with disabilities are still not enough to meet the needs of these vulnerable groups and to ensure their full recovery.