Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 30 June 2019)

Response

In June 2019, 22 Protection Cluster members provided emergency response services for civilians recently displaced from Northern Hama and Southern Idleb due to the ongoing hostilities . Cluster members provided 84,998 protection services to IDPs and affected host community members in 119 communities within 31 sub-districts in Idleb a nd Aleppo reaching 44,055 individuals (15,515 girls, 13,429 boys, 13,587 women, and 1,524 men). 12 PMTF members conducted 889 KI interviews in 131 communities covering 243sub-districts, 9 districts and 2 governorates (Aleppo and Idleb).

GBV SC members were a ble to provide 5501 specia lized GBV services in 67 communities/neighborhoods across North West Syria (NWS). They were also able to reach 30451 women, girls, boys a nd men with GBV prevention a nd empowerment activities. In addition, 4 GBV SC members distributed 3,895 dignity kits (DKs) in 9 sub-districts across Idleb and Aleppo as part of the protection emergency response in those areas that are hosting significant numbers of newly displaced women and girls. The Syria based Capacity Building Taskforce (CBTF) metforthe firsttime in Aleppo and Idleb, with the pa rticipation of the 4 CBTF members in Aleppo and 5 in Idleb. The TORs were finalized during the meeting and a work-plan for the CBTF was developed. The GBV SC conducted one case conferencing in Idleb, with 15 GBV case workers/managers from 12 organizations discussing two GBV cases. In Gaziantep, the GBV SC conducted one learning session (10 participants from 9 organizations), with a case discussion and a brief assessment of the group’s capacity needs. The GBV SC developed a guidance note to support its members in the provision of cash assistance in the framework of case ma nagement. Finally, representa tives of the GBV SC participated in the regional workshop of the Global GBV Localization task-team, sharing lessons learnt and best practices based on the positive experience of GBV SC localization efforts.

In June 2019, escalation of hostilities has taken a high toll on children. Attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, has resulted in high numbers of children casualties including deaths. CP SC members were a ble to provide 45,554 Child Protection interventions in 13 districts, 36 subdistricts and 117 communities/neighborhoods across North West Syria. Partners were also a ble to reach 27,069 community members in awareness raising as efforts to prevent and respond to child protection issues. Structured, sustained child protection programmes including psychosocial support, reached 13,846 girls and boys. 1,449 number of women and men were engaged in parenting prog rammes along this reporting period. Psychosocial support continues to strengthen girls and boys coping mechanisms and resilience. Similarly, Parenting Programmes have strengthened parents and primary ca regivers’ skills and resources to ca re and protect for their children under severely overstretched communities’ capacities. Additionally, specialized services continued through case management and reached 346 boys and 275 girls. Case Management plays a centra l role in facilitating individua l child protection assessments, monitoring of cases and referral. Multiple displacement along the month of June, attacks on critical civilian infrastructure has continued to hinder partners capacity to deliver case management. Nevertheless it plays a central role in facilitating individual child protection assessments, monitoring of cases and referral to specialized services. The CP SC members continued to engage and train child protection teams a nd communities both fema les and males at different levels on basics of child protection in line with the Child Protection Minimum Standards in Humanita rian Action. Building on earlier efforts and in June 2019 163 women and men across different communities in North West Syria were tra ined. In June 2019 a number of capacity building initiatives have taken place including case management a nd psychosocialsupport with a view of strengthening partners capacities a nd consistency in the delivery. The Youth and Adolescence Task Force of the Child Protection Subcluster made preparations for an assessment to be rolled out in July 2019. The exercise aims at promoting youth and adolescence participation in programming. Findings will contribute to further shape interventions targeting this group.

Gap

Limited specia lized services or inclusive services for other groups with specific needs, e.g. persons with disabilities or older persons, remains a critical gap for the Cluster. Guaranteeing continuity of services remains challenging due to the short turnaround of funds.

Available stock of DK is notsufficient to coverthe current need, funds a re therefore needed to immediately coverfor this gap. Women and g irls with disa bilities a re at particula rrisk of GBV but they continue to face difficulties accessing services ranging from physical access barriers atthe level of the facility, lack ofskills or positive attitudes at the level of service providers as well as lack of specific essential services they may need.

There is a need to step up partners’ capacity to provide interim care in emergencies and early response for children with disabilities. Multiple displacements continue to further strain already stretched protection capacities of families. In their turn, protection teams work is hindered as protection interventions require continued access, predictability and continuity which is hard to ensure in populations on the move.