Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Response Snapshot (as of 30 April 2019)

Response

In April 2019, fourteen Protection Cluster members provided emergency response services for civilians recently displaced due to the ongoing hostilities. Cluster members provided 29,554 protection services to IDPs and affected host community members in 65 communities within 24 sub-districts in Idleb and Aleppo reaching 14,585 individuals (4,770 girls, 5,056 boys, 2,636 women, and 2,123 men).

11 PMTF members conducted 523 KI interviews in 118 communities covering 25 sub-districts, 10 districts and 3 governorates (Aleppo, Hama, and Idleb).

GBV SC members were able to provide 3,662 specialized GBV services in 46 communities/neighborhoods across North West Syria. They were also able to reach 30,778 women, girls, boys and men with GBV prevention and empowerment activities. The GBV SC continued the roll-out of the GBV Awareness Raising Toolkit with a 5 days ToT conducted in Syria (Afrin) targeting the Idleb based GBV actors. 17 people from 12 organizations attended the training. Moreover, GBV incidents reported during Q1 of 2019, as per the quarterly GBV trend analysis report, show high prevalence of psychological/emotional abuse and denial of resources (46% and 26% respectively). Physical assault counts for 20% of total reported incidents; rape and sexual assault add up to a total of 4%, whereas early/forced marriages count for the remaining 4%. GBV SC members were supported in the operationalization of the guidance note on “Ethical closure of GBV programs” and started developing their organizations’ exit plans. The GBV SC organized the first meeting of the newly developed Capacity Building Taskforce (CBTF). Additionally, the GBV SC conducted one case discussion and learning session on the GBV types with 12 participants from 10 organizations and one half-day training on GBV basics for the PSEA call center staff.

CP SC members were able to provide 54,824 Child Protection interventions in 11 districts, 32 subdistricts and 131 communities/neighborhoods across North West Syria. Partners were also able to reach 36,367 community members in awareness raising as efforts to prevent and respond to child protection issues. Structured, sustained child protection programmes including psychosocial support, reached 16,622 girls and boys. 1,170 number of women and men engaged in parenting programmes along this reporting period. Additionally specialized services continued through case management which was received by 393 of girls and boys. The CP SC members continued to engage and train women and men on child protection in line with the Child Protection Minimum Standards in Humanitarian Action. 214 women and men across different communities in North West Syria were trained. Also in April, the CP SC reviewed the first draft of the Alternative Care Assessment in North West Syria with a view of creating guidance for CP partners. The CP SC developed priorities for funding and shared this with the Humanitarian Fund and has also developed technical criteria for reviewing projects submitted. Together with the Protection Cluster and GBV SC, the Child Protection Sub-Cluster conducted a workshop on the HF funding priorities in order to support agencies in their planning and drafting of proposals.

Gap

Limited specialized services or inclusive services for other groups with specific needs, e.g. persons with disabilities or older persons, remains a critical gap for the Cluster. Guaranteeing continuity of services remains challenging due to the short turnaround of funds.

As the conflict tempo is increasing in areas of NWS, DKs are distributed to support women and girls during the ongoing emergency. The DKs have essential life-saving items for women and girls of reproductive age such as menstrual pad sets, female underwear, cover and flash lights. Available stock however, is not sufficient to cover the current need, funds are therefore needed to immediately cover for this gap.

Also, with the latest developments in areas of NWS, concerns of influxes of displacements re-surfaced, and while CP partners are ready to provide PFA, PSS and emergency case management services, there is a need to step up partners’ capacity to provide interim care in emergencies and early response for children with disabilities.