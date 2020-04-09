Syria Protection Cluster (Turkey): Brief guidance note - A disability-inclusive COVID-19 response

Recent evidence suggests that the individual prevalence rate of persons with disabilities living in Syria, aged 12 years and above is 27%.1 In Aleppo and Idleb governorates these figures are exceeded: according to available data 59% of females and 27% of males (Aleppo) and 42% of females and 30% of males (Idlib) have disabilities. With regards to age, across Syria 99% of females and 94% of males over the age of 65 years have a disability,1 which is especially important to note when considering the intersectionality of gender, age and disability in COVID-19-specific response planning and implementation of activities.

Risks faced by persons with disabilities in the COVID-19 outbreak