Syria pledging conference conference: Disappointing that top donors cut aid now

Statement by NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland in reaction to the Brussels Conference on Syria

“The funding pledged today for the aid response in Syria is urgently needed, a decade into this crisis that has been left to fester by world powers. We welcome the pledges that have kept the aid funding to the same levels as last year’s despite economic hardship. Yet, it is disappointing to see the UK and US cut their contribution dramatically at a time when Syrian families face unprecedented levels of hunger and poverty at home and in the region.

“The international community has failed to exert its influence to stop Syria’s warring parties from using civilians as pawns on a chessboard. Stepping up the aid is the least they can do to help Syrians survive and recover.”