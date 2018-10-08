Syria Operation Overview (September 2018)

Background

The WFP-led Logistics Cluster was activated in Syria in January 2013, in order to facilitate access to crucial logistics services for all operations across the region, including surface transportation, contingency fuel provision and storage, cross-border transhipment services, emergency airlifts, and warehousing. In September 2014, the Whole of Syria (WoS) approach was adopted as a result of the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSC) 2165, bringing together regional separate operations (Jordan, Syria, Turkey) into a single framework.

Transport and Storage inside Syria

In September, the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 880 m3 of Logistics, Protection and WASH items to Aleppo, As-Sweida, Damascus, Hama, and Rural Damascus on behalf of UNFPA. In addition, 1,333 m³ of humanitarian goods were received into common storage facilities in Aleppo and Rural Damascus governorates on behalf of IMC, UNFPA and WFP.

Cross-Border operations

To meet the need for support in accessing vulnerable populations and prepositioning relief supplies, the Logistics Cluster provides coordination and facilitates the transhipment of UN agencies’ cargo being transported cross-border into Syria through UNSC-authorised border crossings. The most recent cross-border movement from Jordan to Syria was conducted on 25 June, coordination and information management will continue to be provided in Amman.