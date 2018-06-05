05 Jun 2018

Syria Operation Overview (May 2018)

World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 31 May 2018
Download PDF (990.3 KB)

Highlights

  • The Logistics Cluster,in close collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), OCHA and UN agencies coordinated two Inter-Agency Humanitarian Convoys to hard-to-reach locationsi n Homs and Hama governorates.

  • No-cost-to-user land transport is facilitated for humanitarian supplies to Qamishli, Deir-ez-Zor and East Ghouta IDP sites.

Transport and Storage

  • The Logistics Cluster coordinated the transport of 3.83m³ of WASH items to Rural Damascus on behalf of UNFPA.

  • The Logistics Cluster facilitated the storage of 796m³ of newly received humanitarian goods in its common storage facilities in Qamishli and Rural Damascus on behalf of IMC, OXFAM, UNFPA and UNICEF

