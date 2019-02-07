Syria Operation Overview (January 2019)

BACKGROUND

The WFP-led Logistics Cluster was activated in Syria in January 2013, in order to facilitate access to crucial logistics services for all operations across the region, including surface transportation, contingency fuel provision and storage, cross-border transhipment services, emergency airlifts, and warehousing. In September 2014, the Whole of Syria (WoS) approach was adopted as a result of the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSC) 2165, bringing together regional separate operations (Jordan, Syria, Turkey) into a single framework.

TRANSPORT AND STORAGE

In January the Logistics Cluster facilitated the transport of 114 trucks with 12,744 m3 of Food, Health, and Shelter items as part of the exceptional delivery operation through Jaber-Nasib border.

In addition, 830 m³ of humanitarian goods were received into common storage facilities in Qamishli and Rural Damascus on behalf of SARC, UNFPA, WFP and WHO.

CROSS-BORDER OPERATIONS

To meet the need for support in accessing vulnerable populations and prepositioning relief supplies, the Logistics Cluster provides coordination and facilitates the transhipment of UN agencies’ cargo being transported cross-border into Syria through UNSC-authorised border crossings.