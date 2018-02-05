Syria Operation Overview (January 2018)

Highlights

• The Logistics Cluster, through WFP, handed over 10 new trucks to SARC at the beginning of January. These trucks are expected to augment the capacity of SARC on the delivery of humanitarian assistance through inter-agency convoys and other delivery modalities.

• The Logistics Cluster continues to provide Information Management and coordination for humanitarian trucks reaching Qamishli and Deir-ez-Zor by road and to facilitate free road transport for humanitarian organisations, situation on the ground permitting.